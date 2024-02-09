Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 722,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,391,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 510,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,527,000 after buying an additional 67,677 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24,621.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,030,000 after buying an additional 725,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.53. 3,554,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,010,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.36. The company has a market capitalization of $318.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $128.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.68.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

