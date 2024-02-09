Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) vs. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Head-To-Head Survey

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -154.87% -346.33% -46.38% Merck & Co., Inc. 0.61% 9.07% 3.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Merck & Co., Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $363.33 million 10.27 -$707.42 million ($8.97) -5.07 Merck & Co., Inc. $60.12 billion 5.34 $365.00 million $0.14 904.36

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Merck & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 0 8 0 3.00 Merck & Co., Inc. 0 5 16 0 2.76

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $90.60, suggesting a potential upside of 99.34%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $129.68, suggesting a potential upside of 2.43%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company's products candidatures include DTX401, an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) gene therapy clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia; DTX301, an AAV8 gene therapy for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase; UX143, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Angelman syndrome; UX111 (ABO-102), an AAV9 gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A, or MPS IIIA, a rare lysosomal storage disease; UX701, for the treatment of Wilson disease; and UX053 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type III. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; REGENXBIO Inc.; Bayer Healthcare LLC; GeneTx; Mereo; University of Pennsylvania; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.; Solid Biosciences Inc.; Regeneron; Abeona; and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. It has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP; and Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments in HIV, as well as a collaboration with Bionomics to identify novel a7 nAChR PAMs suitable for the treatment of cognitive disorder; and clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Ankyra Therapeutics to evaluate ANK-101 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. to evaluate PT886 in combination with KEYTRUDA for the treatment of claudin 18.2 positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinomas, as well as a development and commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited to jointly develop and commercialize Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) candidates and a collaboration with HiberCell, Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.