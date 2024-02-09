Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 658,481 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 602,414 shares.The stock last traded at $27.22 and had previously closed at $26.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRCY

Mercury Systems Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 63,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,217,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after buying an additional 152,712 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 120.5% during the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after buying an additional 2,401,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.