MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MET. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife stock opened at $66.73 on Monday. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

