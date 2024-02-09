Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

