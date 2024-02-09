MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

MFA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

MFA Financial stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. MFA Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -368.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 520.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 165.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1,734.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

