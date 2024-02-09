MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, January 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.12.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.