Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. 4,501,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,279,624. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,228 shares of company stock worth $24,678,531 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

