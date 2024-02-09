Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $9,172,000. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $84.90. 4,501,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,279,624. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,901,175.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $66,901,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,678,531. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

