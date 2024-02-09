Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 24.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 99,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 41.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 79.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Miller Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Miller Industries stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. 7,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $489.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.03. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

