Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,447 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Arista Networks worth $94,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $284.82.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,114 shares of company stock worth $43,688,589 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.