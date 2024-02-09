Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,904 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $64,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
NYSE ITW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Illinois Tool Works
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Here’s your warning: Enphase stock ready to rally
- How to Invest in Energy
- PepsiCo did not lose its fizz; buy on the dip
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Will the dominance of the Magnificent 7 persist in 2024?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.