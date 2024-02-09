Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,904 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $64,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.90.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

