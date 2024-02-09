Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 40,343 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $98,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after buying an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $58,916,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of EPAM traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.60. 191,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,523. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.71. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $368.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.67.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

