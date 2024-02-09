Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,423,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $86,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,339,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,075,176. The company has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

