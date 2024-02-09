Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $76.30 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Shopify worth $76,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.04.

SHOP stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,025,696. The firm has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

