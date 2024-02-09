Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $97.16 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,343 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.15% of Service Co. International worth $97,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $66.47. 150,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,945. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

