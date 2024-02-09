Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Marathon Petroleum worth $63,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.25. The company had a trading volume of 408,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,863. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

