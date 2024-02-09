Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 20,708 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Prologis worth $88,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Prologis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.96. 457,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.75. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

