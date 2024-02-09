Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 448,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,719 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $62,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.97. 960,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,829,499. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.60.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total value of $2,945,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,361,871.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total transaction of $2,945,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,361,871.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,498,114 shares of company stock worth $404,929,651. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

