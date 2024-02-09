Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $82,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.90. 440,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,724. The company has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.72 and a 200 day moving average of $192.52.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

