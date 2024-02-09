Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,252 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $59,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded down $37.48 on Friday, hitting $2,694.18. 50,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,664.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,584.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

