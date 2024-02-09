Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,507 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $92,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded up $26.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $890.82. The stock had a trading volume of 337,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,567. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $779.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $700.37. The firm has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,391 shares of company stock valued at $24,130,312. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.