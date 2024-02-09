Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 46,138 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,138 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $74,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $697,296,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $116,520,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $83,318,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,770. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

REGN stock traded up $9.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $955.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,456. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $897.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $839.17. The company has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $973.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

