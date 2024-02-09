Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 67,180 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,180 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.22% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $67,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,001,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $203,016,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.16. 4,679,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,283,242. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day moving average is $105.53.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

