Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,284 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $102,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,640. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $392.00. The stock has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,645 shares of company stock valued at $49,267,144. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.