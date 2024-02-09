MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. MKS Instruments updated its Q1 guidance to $0.47-$0.97 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.470-0.970 EPS.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $115.48.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,524,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,782,000 after buying an additional 224,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MKSI

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.