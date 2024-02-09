Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.5-$263.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.11 million. Model N also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.320 EPS.
Model N Stock Performance
NYSE:MODN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.57. 63,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.96.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 136,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $1,051,499. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Model N by 67.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter.
About Model N
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
