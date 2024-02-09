Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.5 million-$64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.1 million. Model N also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.320 EPS.

Model N Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $27.47. 140,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,797. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.74. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MODN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Model N from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.30.

In related news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Model N by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

