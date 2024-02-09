Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 5.8%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.13 and last traded at $88.21. 1,840,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,401,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Moderna Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Moderna by 36.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after buying an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 81.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $1,185,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Moderna by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $258,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

