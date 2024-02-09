Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to at least $23.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.500- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $381.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.14. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $391.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.30.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.