monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised monday.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on monday.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Get monday.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $227.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.01. monday.com has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $228.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 90.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in monday.com by 192.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.