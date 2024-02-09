Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 842,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 114,636 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $4,934,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 53.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,151,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $76,502,000 after acquiring an additional 746,671 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 18.4% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. 24,513,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,625,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a market cap of $182.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

