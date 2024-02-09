Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $415,449,000 after purchasing an additional 611,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PANW traded up $11.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.51. 2,099,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.08. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

