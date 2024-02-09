Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,277,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,032. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $173.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day moving average is $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $286.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.