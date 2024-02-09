Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.06. 703,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,819. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.88 and a 200-day moving average of $231.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

