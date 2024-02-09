Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $699,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $436.76. 20,915,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,568,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.81 and its 200 day moving average is $383.84. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $436.95.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

