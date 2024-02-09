Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $802,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $402,865,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after acquiring an additional 560,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,686 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NOW traded up $11.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $810.58. 391,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,043. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $811.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $723.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.46. The company has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

