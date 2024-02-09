Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.95. 440,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,921. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

