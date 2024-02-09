Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 0.9% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,521,000 after buying an additional 118,406 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,391 shares of company stock valued at $24,130,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $35.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $900.23. 745,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,002. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $779.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $903.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

