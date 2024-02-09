Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $426.70. 492,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,593. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.08.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

