Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 18,300 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,850 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,244. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

