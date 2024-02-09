Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.04. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $346.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,725 shares of company stock valued at $86,880,191 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

