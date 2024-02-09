Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 6,850 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.39. 1,532,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,620. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $312.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

