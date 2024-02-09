MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $86,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $28.78 on Friday, reaching $503.90. 1,586,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.27 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $505.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MongoDB

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $8,820,238.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $8,820,238.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,558.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,777 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,031 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.