Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $13.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $737.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $760.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $609.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.08.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,496 shares of company stock valued at $101,797,797 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

