Mont Royal Resources Limited (ASX:MRZ) Insider Gary Lawler Buys 200,000 Shares

Mont Royal Resources Limited (ASX:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Gary Lawler acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00 ($10,389.61).
Mont Royal Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits. It holds interests in the Wapatik project comprising 220 claims that covers an area of approximately 115 square kilometers located in the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region, Quebec; and 75% interests in the Northern Lights Minerals projects situated in Quebec, Canada.
