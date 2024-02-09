Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.63.
COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.
COOP stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.20. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $69.05.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
