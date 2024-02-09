Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Down to $68.27

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.27, but opened at $66.48. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $68.21, with a volume of 134,873 shares.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

