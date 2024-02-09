MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Holdings Trimmed by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,079 shares of company stock worth $25,391,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $98.40 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.68. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

