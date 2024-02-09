M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day moving average is $129.42. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

